Walkability – Enhancing the Pedestrian Experience in Downtown New Bern

Without a doubt, I’m sure everyone would agree, our historic compact downtown provides an exceptionally pleasant walkable experience. Thanks to a successful 35+ year revitalization effort, our downtown is an environment where people want to get out of their cars and explore, shop, dine, look at the outstanding architecture, and even, just enjoy peoplewatching. In addition to developing the Riverwalk along the two rivers, along with major streetscape improvements and landscaping throughout the downtown, improving existing inter-block connections and development of new inter-block connections, was also an important goal. Pedestrian connections play a vital role in creating a strong sense of community by encouraging foot traffic to the diverse and concentrated mix of uses in our downtown.

In the late 1970’s, pedestrian access from the mid-block parking lots to the shops that fronted Middle, Pollock and Craven Streets were inadequate, in some cases dangerous and generally unattractive. In 1979, with the establishment of Swiss Bear, Inc, whose mission was to lead and coordinate the downtown revitalization effort and redevelopment of its waterfront, the second major project was the development, in 1981, of a mid-block pedestrian park on the site of a department store that burned down and was never rebuilt. Located on the 200 block of Middle Street, Bear Plaza connected to the newly constructed interior parking lot referred to as Federal Alley. Both projects were funded with Municipal Service District (MSD) tax monies, an additional tax levied on downtown property owners to fund downtown public improvements.

The 1990 Urban Design Plan (UDP), a guideline for unified growth and development, initiated and coordinated by Swiss Bear, reiterated the importance of pedestrian connections, and recommended the existing through-block pedestrian connections be improved. The plan also pointed out the need for a pedestrian connection from the inter-core parking area to Pollock Street, and if/when the opportunity arose, a pedestrian connection should be developed.

Following the recommendations of the UDP, in the early 1990’s, the existing connections, Church Alley (adjacent to Tom’s Coins), the walkway between First Baptist Church and O. Marks, the walkway along the Century 21 building from South Front into the interior Federal Alley parking area, and the alley between Morgan’s Tavern and the adjacent building were improved.

In 1994, the opportunity arose when Swiss Bear learned the owner of the old pool hall on Pollock Street, considered selling it. The removal of this small one-story building, in poor repair without architectural distinction, would allow a dramatic direct view of the steeple of the Episcopal Church, mirroring the view of the First Baptist steeple through Church Alley. With approval from the MSD Advisory Committee and the City, a Swiss Bear Board member approached the owner and worked out an agreement for the City to purchase the building with MSD funds and Swiss Bear hired Allison Platt & Associates to design a plan for the space with plantings, old brick from the streets of New Bern, streetlights, benches and a tiered water fountain.

Following demolition of the building by the City, when the project was put on hold (remaining MSD funds were committed for streetscape improvements to the 100/200 blocks of Middle Street) Swiss Bear raised $60,000 to fund construction materials, streetlights, benches and planting materials, and the City agreed to provide the labor. Additional funding for the beautiful three-tier cast iron fountain was contributed by Dr. and Mrs. Harry MacDonald in honor of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. MacDonald. John C. Thomas constructed the abstract wood wall hanging and donated and placed the brownstone plaque in the sidewalk that recognizes the MacDonald’s contribution. Contributors to the project were listed on a bronze plaque on the brick wall facing the park.

The challenge to define an appropriate name for this mid-block pedestrian connection, was met by the late, Reverend Edward Sharp, then Rector of Christ Episcopal Church. As a strong supporter of the revitalization effort, I knew he would spend a great deal of time researching the project, and through his efforts, the New Bern Board of Aldermen approved our request to name this pedestrian connection, James Reed Lane, (rather than Alley) in memory and honor of this 18th century pioneer in public education. After 230 years, the Reverend James Reed, first rector of Christ Church, received belated recognition for his role in establishing, in 1764, North Carolina’s first incorporated public school in New Bern which was built on the site now occupied by the New Bern Academy.

On February 25, 1996, remarks by keynote speaker, Patrick Dorsey, North Carolina Secretary of Cultural Resources, Reverend Sharp, me as the Swiss Bear Executive Director and Swiss Bear Chairman, Harold Talton, celebrated this important project. James Reed Lane was the completion of the inter-block pedestrian connection system, another important walkable amenity, that continues to enhance the “sense of place and community” in our historic downtown.



By Susan Moffat-Thomas