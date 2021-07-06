Volunteers needed for Craven County Clean Sweep

Join Craven County Clean Sweep as they work to clean up our county. There are three upcoming events on August 7th, 2021:

Vanceboro Clean Sweep: Supply pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the West Craven Park located at 2791 Streets Ferry Rd. in Vanceboro.

Havelock Clean Sweep: Supply pick-up will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the Havelock City Hall parking lot located at 1 Governmental Ave. in Havelock.

New Bern Clean Sweep: Supply pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the Craven County Administration building parking lot located at 406 Craven St. in New Bern.

There will be preselected locations for you to clean or you may choose your own.

Contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Craven County Center at 252-633-1477 with any questions.

Submitted by Jami Hooper