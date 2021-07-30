Underhill Scholarship Awarded to Poe Tha Dah

Poe Tha Dah is the recipient of the Alice G. Underhill Scholarship, awarded annually by the Democratic Women of Craven County.

Ms. Dah recently graduated with honors from Craven Early College while also earning an Associate in Arts from Craven Community College. She was active in the Student Union, the National Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa, and Junior Civitan and served as a student ambassador. She will enter the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in the fall.

Said Ms. Dah, “Education has always been a priority in my life. My mom was born in a refugee camp in Thailand, and she did not have the opportunity to pursue education like I did. While others were in school, her priorities were putting food on the table and providing shelter for us. When I came to America, my life was changed forever. I was lucky enough to have caring public school teachers, subsidized lunches, and transportation that will take me to places.”

“Thank you for the scholarship. I am very touched and grateful to you and for the committee’s kindness. You guys are making a difference in my life as well as others’. Keep doing what you do.” – Poe Tha Dah

The Democratic Women’s Alice G. Underhill Scholarship awards $1,000 each spring to a graduating Craven County high school senior whose application essay best answers a given prompt. Ms. Dah’s winning narrative expressed how she can educate her peers about the obstacles women face in America 100 years after receiving the vote.

By Democratic Women of Craven County