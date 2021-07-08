Tryon Treasures Doll Club Donates Dolls to Children in Foster Care

In recognition of World Doll Day on June 12th members of the Tryon Treasures Doll Club of New Bern donated dolls and “Baby Yodas” to the Craven County Department of Social Services (CCDSS) for distribution to young children entering foster care. Social Worker Jenny Cook met two of the club members at the Hope Family Resource Center to receive the dolls on June 7th. World Doll Day was established in 1986 by Mildred Seeley to create a “universal message of happiness and love” by giving someone … a child or an adult … a doll. Doll collectors may choose to celebrate the day in a variety of ways but giving a doll as a gift is the most frequent means of celebrating.

The Tryon Treasures Doll Club is celebrating its 30th year as a club and its 26th year affiliated with the United Federation of Doll Clubs. Doll lovers and collectors who would like more information about the Tryon Treasures Doll Club can reach a representative of the club by sending an email or by calling 252-503-2084.

Craven County residents interested in receiving information about becoming a foster parent are encouraged to contact the CCDSS at 252-636-4900 and ask for someone in the Foster Care Unit.

By Pinkie Moore on behalf of the Tryon Treasures Doll Club