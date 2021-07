Take the Native Plants Tour at Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park

The Craven County Extension Office, with assistance from our NC Master Gardener Volunteers, will present a native plants tour at the Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park on August 21, 2021.

We’ll meet at the picnic shelter at 10 a.m. and proceed from there.

The program will last about one hour.

Call 633-1477 or email Tom Glasgow if you have any questions.

Visit the Latham-Whitehurst website for directions and more information about the park.

This is a free event open to the public.

By Carol Glover