Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 9, 2021

Swim Guide testing was canceled at all sites in the Raleigh, Smithfield and Clayton areas because of Tropical Storm Elsa. It just wasn’t safe to send our water-quality intern out into the storm to do the regular Thursday sampling. But it’s safe to assume that you should use caution when you swim in local waters for the next few days, regardless of where you are.

“People should assume that lots of rain and flooding will increase the amount of bacteria in the waterways and should use extra caution if recreating this weekend,” Clay, our environmental projects coordinator, said.

Of the samples taken in the Lower Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds, five failed: Port Terminal in Greenville, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental.

Have fun and stay safe, folks!

Via Sound Rivers