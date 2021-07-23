Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 23, 2021

Upper Neuse

Smithfield Town Commons failed its Swim Guide test this week. Take precautions if recreating at this site. All other sites were good to go!

Lower Neuse

Of the samples taken on the Lower Neuse this week, three failed: Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental.

Tar-Pamlico

The Tar-Pamlico came back clear AGAIN this week, a sign it’s time to get out on the water this weekend!

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water

quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers