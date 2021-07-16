Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 16, 2021

Upper Neuse

Falls of the Neuse canoe launch failed its Swim Guide test this week. Take precautions if recreating at this site. All other sites were good to go!

Lower Neuse

Of the samples taken on the Lower Neuse this week, four failed: Slocum Creek in Havelock and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental, and all repeat fails from last week.

Tar-Pamlico

The Tar-Pamlico came back clear this week, a sign it’s time to get out on the water this weekend!

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water

quality results!

