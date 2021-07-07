School Cancellation Information for July 8th Due to Forecasted Weather

Summer Learning sites closed:

The Summer Learning sites will be closed on Thursday, July 8, 2021 due to the threat of severe weather and the potential dangers of our school buses on the roads.

Teachers, summer school support staff, bus drivers, custodians, and school nutrition staff should not report to work. All student programs/activities will be cancelled as well.

12-month employees should report to work at the usual time, weather permitting. All staff will be dismissed at noon tomorrow.

All locations resume their schedules on Friday, July 9, unless you hear otherwise.

Summer Learning schedule change:

Due to Legislative requirements for Summer Learning Programs to be 150 instructional hours, we need to make up time lost from the weather-related closing for students and staff involved with the Summer Learning sites. The makeup day will be on July 16th.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations. Craven County Schools