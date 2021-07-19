Presley & Taylor to Perform at The Maola at Riverside

White Mustang Records duo Presley & Taylor are excited to open for country music star Sammy Kershaw at The Maola at Riverside this Friday, July 23, 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $39.00 and are available at umbrellagrouplimited.com.

“We’ve had so much fun being back on the road, and we can’t wait to play some music and meet the country fans in New Bern,” said Presley & Taylor. “This is our first time opening for Sammy Kershaw, and we’re so excited to see his show.”

Natives of Connecticut and current residents of Nashville, Presley & Taylor are the flagship artists signed to the new White Mustang Records label. Their latest single, the rousing, upbeat “22 Red Flags,” comes out on July 22. Their “Everybody Sees It” single surpassed two million streams. CMT premiered the music video on CMT Music and CMT.com, and it hit #1 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown. “Don’t Even Know Your Mama,” was released May 7, and the music video also premiered on CMT. The music video is currently #2 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown.

Their beautiful sibling harmonies and fresh country sound, communicated through the bond of sisters and best friends, inseparable in performance and in life, something truly special.

This hard-working duo exhibits atypical maturity for an act barely in their twenties. Far from an overnight success, Presley & Taylor have honed their craft since their early teenage years, along the way performing a sold-out show with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry, hitting sanctioned CMA Fest stages several years in a row, and opening for the likes of Martina McBride, Jimmie Allen and many more.

At the core of every breath Presley & Taylor take are their fans. “Without our fans, our music would never be heard or make a difference.” These ladies cherish the everlasting support from the kind, strong and loving group of fans they have built over the years.

Presley & Taylor are ambitious young adults whose accomplishments are fueling dreams and goals and plans for both. “We have massive goals and expectations for our career, and God willing, there’s really no stopping where our music can take us…the sky’s the limit!”

Follow Presley & Taylor at:

presleyandtaylor.com

facebook.com/presleyandtaylor

instagram.com/presleyandtaylor/

twitter.com/presleyntaylor

whitemustangrecords.com

By B. Craig Campbell, Campbell Entertainment Group