New Bern’s Weekend Lineup: July 22 – 25

Join the Podsquad for today’s show as we broadcast to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page from 1 – 2 p.m. Today’s special guests are Country Music Sister duo Presley and Taylor and The City of New Bern! The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts. You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Celebrate the Grand Opening of The Last Detail with Gail and Jim Bisbee, Vicki Vitale, and Caroline Zaytoun as they open a new shop located at 206 Craven St. in Downtown New Bern tomorrow, July 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tails and Tales Pet Photo Contest: We love our pets, and we have great stories about them! Compete in CPRL’s Tails and Tales Pet Photo Contest! Prizes include goodie bags with amazing 3D printed animals and pet health record books! Contestants must be residents of Craven or Pamlico counties. Deadline: July 31, 2021.

At The Garage: Sing Karaoke on Friday or watch Big Jim Kohler perform on Saturday at 1209 Hwy 70E.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. A Quiet Place Part II (PG 13), Black Widow (PG13), The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG), The Forever Purge (R), F9 The Fast Saga (PG13), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R), Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG13). Starting July 23rd: Old (PG13).

23rd: Presley & Taylor will open for Sammy Kershaw, 5 p.m. at the Maola Event Center, 1402 N. Craven St.

23rd: Inglorious Basterds, 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pine Tree Dr. Presented by American Legion Post 539. Call 252-772-4327.

23rd: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring the Joe Brown Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2901.

23rd – 25th: Steel Magnolias, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Broad St. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

Check out the New Bern Farmers Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. SNAP & Event Rentals, 633-0043.

24th: Free Concert with Ben and Friends, 2:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Presented by Ben Sparrow and Joy & Light New Bern. Call 252-288-9362.

25th: Wedding Planning Party, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Call 252-259-2041.

See upcoming event on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit” – Anne Frank

