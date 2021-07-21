New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 190

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Talina Massey (Business Savvy) and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Mari Schultz, Mari’s Hella Fat Food and The Garage and Marin Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery. We talked about New Bern’s arts and culture, businesses, history, upcoming events, outdoor life, and all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.
Podcast Show notes:
00:50 – Trivia Contest Question
2:00 – Craven Arts Council Community Outreach
2:30 – Juneteenth of New Bern Volunteer Cookout
5:12 – Ghostwalk Auditions
6:31 – Eddie Ellis Presentation
8:04 – Bear video
9:35 – Interview with Mari Schultz, Mari’s Hella Fat Food and The Garage
20:09 – Diamond Drops Ladies Night Out
21:36 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC trip to Daytona Beach
24:49 – Interview with Marin Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery
25:14 – Stacked Exhibition
25:56 – Samrae Duke Exhibition
26:48 – Pottery Popup Festival
29:15 – Little Talks
29:36 – At the Gallery Concert Series
30:15 – Footloose on the Neuse
30:50 – Coastal Photo Club
33:30 – DIY Projects
34:16 – Shop Class – Community Workshop
35:11 – Sand Belt Drag Race
35:21 – Artist/Writer Jerry Scott
36:14 – Draw the Line: Redistricting
37:24 – Upcoming Events
42:19 – Jack Smith Creek Stormwater Wetlands
44:20 – Small Business Center at Craven Community College
55:35 – Upcoming Events
48:11 – Trivia Answer
49:36 – Habitat ReStore InStore Auction
50:40 – Beat the Heat
53:10 – New Bern Parks and Recreation and Craven County Recreation and Parks
54:10 – Find Shark Teeth in New Bern
56:50 – Meet Loki the Yorkie
