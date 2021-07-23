New Bern Civitan’s Contribute to Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain

The New Bern Civitan Club was very happy to welcome Dre’ Nix, Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP), as our guest speaker at a recent meeting.

Norma Judd, President, presented Dre’ with a check for $725 on behalf of the club.

Dre’ shared with us that at BGCCP your dollar goes further!

– Every $1 invested in our Clubs, $9.20 is returned to the community

– $25 provides a full-year membership to a child

– $50 affords transportation from school

– $100 provides one member 12 hours of homework help and access to technology

To Give: Donate at www.bgccp.com or send a check via mail to 621 W. Fire Tower Rd., Winterville, NC 28590.

By Norma Judd, President, New Bern Civitan Club