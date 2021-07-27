Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 191

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in our community!

The Podsquad: Todd Burrier, Jane Maulucci, and Wendy Card were joined by special guests Presley & Taylor, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and Kristin Willis (American Red Cross). We talked about New Bern’s arts and entertainment, businesses, upcoming events, and all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.

Watch:

Listen:

Podcast Show notes:

00.50 – Trivia Contest Question

1:30 – Catching up with the Podsquad

2:45 – Three Circles Living Audiobook

5:04 – Coastal Women’s Forum

5:50 – Mayte’s Bakery

7:33 – The Last Detail

8:50 – Mitchell Hardware

9:50 – Wildlife Sightings and Photography

14:07 – Presley and Taylor

17:14 – Sammy Kershaw

24:13 – Interview with Colleen Roberts and Kristin Willis, United Badges Blood Drive

25:17 – Less than 2 days blood supply nationwide

26:30 – Mad Cow Disease

27:40 – Blood donor eligibility

37:40 – Upcoming events

45:00 – How to spread your message

56:30 – Megalodon Shark Teeth

Join us on July 29 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card