The next drum circle, usually the first Sunday of each month, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo on the lawn.

Bring something percussive, a drum or rhythm maker and a seat. Everyone is welcome. While there may be professional drummers among us, drum circles are not about performing, but about ‘communicating’ through rhythm across age, race, religion, cultures.

Come and listen….or dance to our beats!

By Carol More