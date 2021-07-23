Join the New Bern Yacht Club for July Meeting

July 23, 2021
New Bern Yacht Club
New Bern Yacht Club’s Waterfront Property, Brices Creek Road

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday, July 27th, 6:30 p.m., featuring a hands-on Flare Training Program at the club docks, followed by social time and business meeting.

To attend as guests, contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252/634-2626.

NBYC is pleased to announce that a limited number of memberships are now available. Interested mariners with all sizes and types of boats are welcome.

For details, visit NewBernYachtClub.com.

Submitted by Lucy Lichty, NBYC Director