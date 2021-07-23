Join the New Bern Yacht Club for July Meeting

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday, July 27th, 6:30 p.m., featuring a hands-on Flare Training Program at the club docks, followed by social time and business meeting.

To attend as guests, contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252/634-2626.

NBYC is pleased to announce that a limited number of memberships are now available. Interested mariners with all sizes and types of boats are welcome.

For details, visit NewBernYachtClub.com.

Submitted by Lucy Lichty, NBYC Director