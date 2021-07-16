Join the N.C. Coastal Federation for the Pelican Awards and Taste of the Coast

The North Carolina Coastal Federation will honor the 2021 Pelican Award winners and hear their inspiring stories of coastal stewardship at the Pelican Awards & Taste of the Coast on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.

The awards program was initiated in 2003 to recognize people and organizations that have shown exemplary coastal stewardship. This year’s ceremony will spotlight eleven award winners from up and down the coast.

“Each year this celebratory event recognizes extraordinary achievements by people to protect and restore our beautiful and productive coast,” said Todd Miller, executive director of the federation.

The awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Taste of the Coast featuring local seafood, fresh oysters from local oyster farmers, live music and a silent auction.

This year’s auction features unique coastal items and experiences including a sailing adventure, oyster farm tours, fishing trips and more. Those who cannot attend the event can still bid online at by clicking “Auction” at nccoast.org/celebrate.

The event is being made possible by many generous sponsors including lead sponsors Carolina Brewery, Restoration Systems and Sea Glass Wines and premier sponsors First Citizens Wealth Management, Atlantic Reefmaker and Kyle & Kelly Elliott. For a complete list of event sponsors, visit nccoast.org/celebrate.

The federation is encouraging event attendees to follow public health guidance and wear a mask if not fully vaccinated. Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Tickets are $50 for federation members and $60 for non-members and can be purchased online at nccoast.org/celebrate, or by calling 252-393-8185.

By N.C. Coastal Federation