Friends of the Library Big Book Sale is Back

The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Library Book Sale will be held at St Paul Catholic Church Family Life Center, 3005 Country Club Rd., in New Bern, NC.

Browse thru the large collection of items on August 6 – 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and August 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Book Sale is back after 1 1/2 years with twice as many books as they usually have. It’s a great place to purchase books and mixed media for your own pleasure and find gifts for others.

There will be DVDs, CDs and puzzles. Books are priced from $1 to $3 and less for children’s books. Sunday is $5 a bag all day.

The sale raises funds to help support special projects for the New Bern-Craven County Public Library.

For more information, visit the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library website at MemberPlanet.com/friendsofthelibrary or send an email.

Information provided by: Ann Niethamer