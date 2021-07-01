Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking artists to participate in the Eastern Carolina Pop Up Pottery Festival. This is a pop up festival in lieu of the 2020 and 2021 Eastern Carolina Pottery Festivals that were cancelled due to COVID-19. While we plan to resume the full festival in 2022, Craven Arts Council and Gallery is offering this opportunity for potters to sell their work directly to the public in downtown New Bern.

Craven Arts Council is seeking ceramicists and local craft artists to participate in the upcoming Eastern Carolina Pop Up Pottery Festival on August 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the lot on the corner of Hancock and South Front Street.

Artists interested in participating can sign up at cravenarts.org and will then be contacted via email to submit a payment for their booth fee. Booth fees are $40 for CAC&G members and $50 for nonmembers. To learn more about the Pop Up Pottery Festival, head to cravenarts.org, send an email, or call the Craven Arts Council at 252-638-2577.

Submitted by Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.