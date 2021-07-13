Craven County Partners In Education announces Stuff the Bus Event with Title Partner B/S/H/ Home Appliances

B/S/H/ Home Appliances is passionate about starting our students back to school with the school supplies needed to start them on the road to success. PIE president Daniel Rhyne and B/S/H/ Home Appliances Vice President Andy MacLaren announced that B/S/H/ Home Appliances has agreed to be the Title Partner for Stuff the Bus. Mr. MacLaren said, “BSH recognizes that not all students will have the supplies they need on the first day of school; some parents simply can’t afford to purchase the items needed.”

Mr. Rhyne explained, “To assist those students, PIE will have a bright yellow school bus parked in front of Staples in New Bern on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Generous shoppers can donate school supplies for students who have been identified as in-need by their school counselors and principals. The supplies collected will be disbursed once school starts by the school principals.”

Volunteers from the schools and our community will be on hand and honking the horn of the school bus each time a donation is made as a way of showing thanks.

A shopping list is currently available on the PIE website at CravenPartners.com, and is listed on the individual schools’ websites. Monetary donations will be accepted through the PIE website.

For those who can’t make it to the event, feel free to drop off school supplies year-round at the PIE office, located in the Craven County Schools Central Services office at 3600 Trent Rd.

Many businesses have agreed to be drop-off locations and will collect items until Friday, August 13. They are:

Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines at 312 S. Front St., New Bern

at 312 S. Front St., New Bern Edward Jones Investments – Dan Roberts at 301 S. Front St., New Bern

at 301 S. Front St., New Bern Toyota of New Bern at 5010 US Hwy 70 East, New Bern

5010 US Hwy 70 East, New Bern Craven County Schools at 3600 Trent Rd., New Bern

at 3600 Trent Rd., New Bern Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics at 608 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern

at 608 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern White & Allen, PA at 1319 Commerce Dr., New Bern

at 1319 Commerce Dr., New Bern BB&T at 375 S. Front St., New Bern

at 375 S. Front St., New Bern Dick Broadcasting (WRNS and Bob 93.3) at 1361 Colony Dr., New Bern

(WRNS and Bob 93.3) at 1361 Colony Dr., New Bern Mitchell Hardware at 215 Craven St., New Bern

at 215 Craven St., New Bern Marine Federal Credit Union at 2034 Waterscape Way, New Bern

at 2034 Waterscape Way, New Bern Staples New Bern at 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern

at 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern Havelock Chamber of Commerce at 201 Tourist Drive, Havelock

at 201 Tourist Drive, Havelock PostalAnnex of New Bern at 3537 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern

at 3537 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern International Paper (main office) at 1785 Weyerhaeuser Rd., Vanceboro

Last year, through the generosity of our community, Partners In Education received $75,000 in donations and was able to assist students in all 25 schools. Based on this success, Partners In Education is recruiting the help of all our community partners so that we are able to reach even more students this year.

Mr. Rhyne announced that 47 organizations have partnered with PIE as Major Partners, demonstrating a strong sense of community and support of our public schools They are: AlphaGraphics, Bate Foundation, BB&T – Now Truist, Bojangles’, B/S/H/ Home Appliances, CarolinaEast Health System, Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines, Civitan Club of New Bern, Coastal Carolina Health Care, Craven County Wood Energy, Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisors Dan Roberts, Michael Sprague, Michael Bass, Mitch Meminger, Joanna Carr, Charles Benson, Kevin Page, First Citizens Bank, GFL Environmental, Hearne’s Fine Jewelry, International Paper, Marine Federal Credit Union, Mitchell Hardware, Moen, Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS, Inc., New Bern Now, Piedmont Natural Gas, Pierce Group Benefits, PostalAnnex of New Bern, Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics, Rotary Club of New Bern, Savage’s Wood Burning Pizzeria, Segal Family Charities, Smithfield Foods, Staples – New Bern, Stubbs & Perdue, Suddenlink, Sumrell Sugg – Attorneys at Law, Sun Journal, Toyota of New Bern, Trent Cadillac Buick GMC, Weyerhaeuser Co., White & Allen, Williams Scarborough Gray, WITN-TV, and WRNS 95.1 & WERO Bob 93.3.

If you know a student in need of school supplies, contact the principal at your student’s school. All items collected are distributed through the school counselors and principals.

For more information about this event, or how you can support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321. Visit the PIE website at CravenPartners.com to learn more about the programs offered by Partners In Education.

Partners In Education is a 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation that provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system.

By Darlene Brown