Craven CC Closed July 8 Due to Severe Weather Threat

Craven Community College will be closed Thursday, July 8, due to the threat of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

This closure will affect classes on all Craven CC campuses, including New Bern, Havelock and the Volt Center. Only emergency personnel will have access to the grounds and facilities until college officials have deemed the campus safe for staff, faculty and students.

Please continue to monitor the college’s website, social media, email and Rave alerts for additional information.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communication