Coastal Photo Club Exhibit at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host an exhibition of the Coastal Photo Club at in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of August. This exhibition will feature works by local photographers on wide array of subjects in a variety of styles. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern Artwalk, August 13, from 5 – 8 p.m.

This exhibit will feature work the Coastal Photo Club’s nearly one hundred members, with images taken from eastern North Carolina and around the world. Each artist has been invited to submit up to two images for exhibition. The exhibit showcases the variety of styles and materials available to the modern photographer, including framed photos, canvas prints, and metal laminate pieces from different artists. Differences in production are also highlighted, from classic darkroom techniques to advanced digital photo manipulation.

The Coastal Photo Club was established in 1991 as New Bern Camera Club by Elizabeth Dunn. The group participates and organizes exhibitions for its members at local galleries and spaces, including the New Bern Public Library and the Bank of the Arts. The club also organizes photography oriented field trips and workshops for the membership.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

