Between the Bridges – July 8, 2021

Happy Birthday: Charlie Hall (7/11), Derek Haynes (7/11), Aaron Williams (7/14), and Sandra Wheeler (7/14)

This month’s sponsor, Playtime BounceHouse Party Store, helped celebrate Vivan, Kenlee, and Jaylen’s Birthdays with yard signs.

Nonprofit News:

“American Legion Post 539 provides support to veterans and the community in countless ways. A few of my favorites: Sponsor Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Provide scholarships, Support for homeless or at risk veterans, and Veteran services.” – Post Commander Liz Hartman

In Memoriam of: Dorothy Kay Tyndall, 71, New Bern (6/30), Harry Grant Johnstin, Jr., 90, New Bern (7/1), George Michael “Mike” Stevenson, 70, New Bern (7/1), Robert “Bobby” Allen Perko, 74, New Bern (7/1), Sandra Pickett Tootle, 73, New Bern (7/1), Donald Wilkins Banks, 83, New Bern (7/2), Hattie Maxcine Wilson Morris, 75, Havelock (7/2), Rosa Lee Williams, 62, New Bern (7/2), Donald C. Kennedy, 91 (7/3), Shelton Earl Kirkman, 79, New Bern (7/3), Elizabeth Hopewell Stowe, 78, Askin (7/4), Geraldine Moore Wilson, 76, New Bern (7/4), Edna Tripp Whitfield, 84, New Bern (7/4), Emma Frances Ormond, 90, New Bern (7/5), and David Lawrence Toler, Jr., 74, Caton (7/7).

Send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.).