Ben and Friends Free Concert coming to the Bank of the Arts

July 24, 2021 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Jazz Saxophonist Ben Sparrow is back town and once again he’s bringing together some of Eastern Carolina’s finest jazz players for a jam session that is not to be missed!

Special guests include Evan Roberson on Trombone, Brandon Shamar on Keyboard and a performance by local Singer John Van Dyke.

A little about Ben: “He earned a Bachelor of Music in saxophone performance with a concentration in jazz studies and a Master of Arts in Teaching from East Carolina University. He has performed with artists such as the North Carolina Symphony, The Drifters featuring Rick Sheppard, the Boca SYMPHONIA, Florida Wind Symphony Jazz Orchestra, Courtney Jones and Jerome Degey. In 2019, Ben traveled to the Dominican Republic with Carlos Mota to perform in the Fiesta Sunset Jazz concert series in Santo Domingo.” – John Van Dyke

Get there early as it’s a first come first seated event with standing room.

This is a free concert and donations for the musicians are encouraged.

Enjoy this special event brought to you by Ben Sparrow and Joy & Light New Bern at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern. For details call, 288-9362.

Information provided by John Van Dyke

