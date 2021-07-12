A Glance at the Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda for July 13, 2021

Do you attend Board of Aldermen meetings? Personally, I watch them online while working. It’s important to have an understanding of policy issues that impact our day-to-day lives.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call

Consent Agenda

Dedication of Courtroom and Brief Reception. Request and Petition of Citizens. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Monroe Drive for a Town Hall Meeting. Approve Minutes. Presentation on Pembroke Infrastructure. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Donation of the Structure Located at 602 Gaston Boulevard to the Redevelopment Commission. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Addition of Streetlights on Stimpson Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Agreement with NC Railroad Company to Extend the License Agreement for the Union Station Train Depot. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve an Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Real Property with the NC Railroad Company. Appointment(s). Attorney’ s Report. City Manager’ s Report. New Business Closed Session. Adjorn

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card