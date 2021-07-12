A Glance at the Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda for July 13, 2021

Do you attend Board of Aldermen meetings? Personally, I watch them online while working. It’s important to have an understanding of policy issues that impact our day-to-day lives.
Tomorrow’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call
Consent Agenda
- Dedication of Courtroom and Brief Reception.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Monroe Drive for a Town Hall Meeting.
- Approve Minutes.
- Presentation on Pembroke Infrastructure.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Donation of the Structure Located at 602 Gaston Boulevard to the Redevelopment Commission.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Addition of Streetlights on Stimpson Street.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Agreement with NC Railroad Company to Extend the License Agreement for the Union Station Train Depot.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve an Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Real Property with the NC Railroad Company.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’ s Report.
- City Manager’ s Report.
- New Business
- Closed Session.
- Adjorn
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card