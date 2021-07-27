A Glance at New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – July 27, 2021

The July 27 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call
Consent Agenda
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 500 Block of Metcalf Street for a Block Party.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Certain Streets for the Craven County Back to School Parade.
- Approve Minutes.
- Update on Public Safety.
- Presentation on Equal Opportunity Employment Policy and Recruiting Practices.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a CAMA Grant Application.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 135 Hillmont Road.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Deed Conveying 908 Bloomfield Street to the Redevelopment Commission of the City of New Bern.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Establishing the 2021 Make Ready Public Infrastructure for Broadband Service Providers Project Fund.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Declaration of Intent to Reimburse for the 2021 Make Ready Public Infrastructure for Broadband Service Providers Project Fund.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Amend the Classification Pay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021- 22.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for the FY2021- 22 Operating Budget.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Addition of a Streetlight on 8th Street.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’s Report.
- City Manager’ s Report.
- New Business
- Closed Session.
- Adjorn
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
By Wendy Card