A Glance at New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021
New Bern Board of Aldermen
Aldermen Barbara Best, Sabrina Bengel, Jameesha Harris, Mayor Dana Outlaw, Aldermen Johnnie Ray Kinsey and Jeffrey Odham (not pictured; Robert “Bobby” Aster)

The July 27 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

  1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance.
  2. Roll Call

Consent Agenda

  1. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 500 Block of Metcalf Street for a Block Party.
  2. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Certain Streets for the Craven County Back to School Parade.
  3. Approve Minutes.
  4. Update on Public Safety.
  5. Presentation on Equal Opportunity Employment Policy and Recruiting Practices.
  6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a CAMA Grant Application.
  7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 135 Hillmont Road.
  8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Deed Conveying 908 Bloomfield Street to the Redevelopment Commission of the City of New Bern.
  9. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Establishing the 2021 Make Ready Public Infrastructure for Broadband Service Providers Project Fund.
  10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Declaration of Intent to Reimburse for the 2021 Make Ready Public Infrastructure for Broadband Service Providers Project Fund.
  11. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Amend the Classification Pay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021- 22.
  12. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for the FY2021- 22 Operating Budget.
  13. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Addition of a Streetlight on 8th Street.
  14. Appointment(s).
  15. Attorney’s Report.
  16. City Manager’ s Report.
  17. New Business
  18. Closed Session.
  19. Adjorn

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

By Wendy Card