What’s What this Weekend: June 10 – 13

Pic of the Day: The Boardwalk at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:22 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

Around Town

Rivertowne Players are finally opening the doors of the Masonic Theater, 514 Hancock St. on Saturday with Lewis n Clarks’ Expedition: Elvis & Dolly! The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Pet Expo on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park. The Colonial Capital Humane Society is partnering with Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Department for a meet and greet and adoption event. It’s also a great opportunity to meet the K-9 Unit and Animal Protective Services, adoptable animals, pet vendors, and food trucks.

We’ve seen the Twin Rivers Quilters Guild work at quilt shows over the years and we were happy to see them doing a live video of their monthly meeting. Their goal is “to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. Our work is designed to benefit and educate all persons interest in preserving, continuing and advancing this art. The guild meets our goal by offering workshops and instruction on quilting techniques, and by sponsoring various exhibits, including a biennial quilt show. As part of our service to the community, our members provide children’s quilts (Ronald McDonald House, Project Linus, etc.), lap robes and quilts for local nursing homes, quilts for other nonprofit organizations, and we help the Coastal Women’s Shelter”. Join them in the basement of the Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 616 Broad St. in New Bern on the second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.

GUSTO

Tonight

4everAll, 5:00 p.m. at Persimmons, 100 Pollock St.

Live Music Open Mic with Charlie Duzan, 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

Friday

Boomerang will be performing the hits of the 60’s and 70’s, 7:00 p.m. at the Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.

La Cocina De Noemi Food Truck, 5:00 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

The Fossil & The Fox, 6:00 p.m. at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.

Saturday

Artisanal Market, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at BrÜtpia, 1201 Hwy 70E.

Summer Pop Up Market, 12:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70E.

Sunday

the MESS Food Truck, 12:00 p.m. at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St.

Daytrippin’

The 63rd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament kicks off tomorrow, June 11 and runs through the 20th. They even have Big Rock Live TV! Check out all the details at thebigrock.com.

Noteworthy News

Bobbi Waters, the Solid Waste Planner and Outreach Coordinator at the Coastal Environmental Partnership let us know, “Effective July 1, 2021, the Landfill in Tuscarora, the Transfer Stations in Grantsboro and Newport will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Unofficial Occasions

The Calendar

10th – 12th: Knight of Columbus Yard Sale, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1125 Pine Tree Dr.

11th: Art Walk: Juneteenth, 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

11th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

11th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Joe Brown Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

12th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Greenbrier – at Clubhouse Dr. (Driving Range). Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

12th: Flag Day Ceremony, 10:30 a.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the Elks Lodge #764. Call 252-633-2119.

12th: Sankofa Musical Review, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-634-9057.

13th: Juneteenth Prayer and Fellowship, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Chapel AME Zion Church, 1208 Broad St.

13th: Sankofa Musical Review, 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Presented by AAHCC and NBCT. Call 252-634-9057.

More on the Community Calendar

Final note

