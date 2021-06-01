What’s What in New Bern – June 1, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers.

Today is World Milk Day, World Reef Awareness Day, National Heimlich Maneuver Day, National Pen Pal Day, National Say Something Nice Day, National Go Barefoot Day, just to name a few. I think all of these unofficial observances are worthy of considering every day, especially knowing how to do the Heimlich Maneuver. Tell us what do you think?

Here’s a snapshot of the day ahead in New Bern, NC:

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:55 a.m. and set at 8:17 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Do something wonderful, people may imitate it” – Albert Schweitzer

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: We caught up with Melanie Rust and Jane Throwe with the Disabled American Veterans of Craven County Unit 40 on Saturday at Mitchell Hardware. They were handing out Forget-Me-Nots Blue Flowers.

If you’re wondering, we’ve renamed ‘In the Now’ to ‘What’s What’ as we move forward with new adventures. The trial run of a possible merger with the New Bern Post has ended. It’s not feasible. We wish Randy and Sarah the best.

After a year in hibernation, we’re relaunching New Bern Now’s Magazine (July – September edition). Hardcopies will hit the streets in July and the digital version will available on NBN. Send us your announcements or let us know if you want to advertise by calling 252-259-6853 or emailing us. Deadline for information or advertising is June 21.

Today is the last day to admire Salute the Boot display circling Havelock City Park.

Progress on Martin Marietta Park is moving right along. They have two additional areas where you can launch your canoe/kayak/paddleboard. We’re not sure if the first area when you drive into the park is intended to be a launch area, but we’ll find out and update this post if it’s not. Here’s pics of two areas with signage:

***

The Calendar

5th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at The Home Place – at Rustic Court & Wildflower. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

5th: Get a Forget-Me-Not Blue Flower, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware. Presented by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 40 of Craven County.

5th: History Quest Can You Solve a Clue? 10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

5th: Walk-In Bathtub presents Improv Celebrating Hot Air Balloon Day, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

6th: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

***

Explore NC

Via NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Parks and Trails for Health – PATH – is a new initiative designed to encourage physical activity in North Carolina’s parks, greenways, and other outdoor spaces. PATH connects people to nature by promoting physical activity, fostering an appreciation for the life-sustaining role of parks and natural areas, promoting diverse experiences and voices in the outdoors, and helping people lead healthier and happier lives.

The online campaign will highlight places and programs that can help North Carolinians improve their health and wellbeing by connecting with nature. It will also feature virtual activities and educational series focused on diverse voices in the outdoors, and careers in recreation and natural resource protection.

***

Final note

