What’s What in New Bern Weekend: June 17 – 20, 2021

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 4 a.m., then patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:24 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

***

Around Town

It’s Jamie Mason’s opening day. Stop by Buff City of New Bern at 3017 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Suite B. in New Bern. Buff City Soap is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products. This will be Buff City Soap first soap ‘makery’ in North Carolina. – Read more.

The campsites at Neuse River/Flanner’s Beach (NR/FB) are nestled among pines and hardwoods and are well-spaced between other campers. Getting back to nature can help reduce stress. It’s a great way to make memories and just enjoy the great outdoors. Camping is a chance for you to see wildlife in their natural habitat. Why watch someone else’s experiences online when you can have your own? They don’t compare! The campground also has walking and biking trails. Read more.

The New Bern Academy is now open to the public! Join us tomorrow (Friday, June 18) and Saturday from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Watch our website for updates on our hours of operation. – Tryon Palace

***

Holidays and Observances

Today is National Career Nursing Assistants Day, Global Garbage Man Day, Desertification Day, Recess At Work Day, National Apple Strudel Day, and National Cherry Tart Day.

Wishing all the Dad’s a Happy Father’s Day!

***

GUSTO

Tonight

– Big Jim Kohler at Prohibition, 237 Craven St. 7 – 9 p.m.

– Dueling Pianos at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901 Pollock St. 7:30 – 11:00 p.m.

Friday

– Gigi’s Snack Shack at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E. 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday

– 30 Second Rocks at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St. 7 – 9 p.m.

Sunday

– Father’s Day at Jazz it Up, 1017 Broad St.

– Waffle Bar for Father’s Day at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Live Music with Heter Pan at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St. 2 – 5 p.m.

***

The Calendar

17th: African American Lecture Series, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Register by contacting Krystal Eldred at 252-639-3512/3592 to get access code.

18th: Pig Pickin’ benefit for ALS, 5:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70E, 252-288-6077.

18th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Premiere Rooftop Celebration, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Greene, Wilson, and Crow – 401 Middle St. Presented by the Young Urban Professionals of ENC.

18th: “Toy Story 4” 7:00 p.m. at Lawson Creek Drive-In. Presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

19th: 22nd Annual CarolinaEast Health System Run for Shelter, 8:00 a.m. at Creekside Park. Benefiting the Coastal Women’s Shelter (In person or virtual).

19th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

19th: African American Heritage Trail Signs of History Dedication Ceremony, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in Five Points at the corner of Roundtree and Broad Sts. Presented by the African American Heritage Trail Signs of History Committee.

19th: Juneteenth Parade, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Five Points. Presented by Juneteenth of New Bern Coalition.

19th: Juneteenth Festival, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Five Points on Broad St. Juneteenth of New Bern Coalition.

19th: Colorfest Chalk Art, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at on Roundtree St. Presented by Artby Benetez

20th: Prayer Walk with B. Simmons, 1:00 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church Parking Lot, 802 Broad St.

20th: Gospel Music Concert by B. Simmons, 5:00 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St.

20th: Maafa Prayer, 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park, 210 E. Front St.

More on the Community Calendar

***

Daytrippin’

With the summer season gearing up, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort will expand its operating hours to accommodate our region’s residents and visitors. The museum and the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center will be open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 18. This change gives museum visitors an extra hour in the late afternoon to explore our sites. Starting June 27, the museum and watercraft center will resume Sunday operations. Both sites will be open from noon to 5 p.m. to wrap up the weekend. – N.C. Maritime Museums

***

