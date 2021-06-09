What’s What in New Bern – June 9, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Fishing at Martin Marietta Park

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:21 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world.” – Helen Keller

***

Noteworthy News

The Craven County School District is holding on-line registration for children who will be four years of age by August 31, 2021, for pre-kindergarten programs offered by Craven County for the 2021-2022 school year. Details here.

Every Thursday, we celebrate life milestones of local residents in the Between the Bridges column. If you, a friend, or family member is having a birthday, got engaged or married, graduated, retired, etc., send us the details by noon tomorrow, June 10, to be included.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab (Biogen/Eisai) to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This is the first drug that slows Alzheimer’s disease. And, this is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments. This is a new type of Alzheimer’s treatment; it addresses the disease in a way that has never been done before, compared to currently approved drugs. – Alzheimer’s Association

***

Unofficial Occasions

Today is National Donald Duck Day, National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day, and National Earl Day. It’s also World APS Day, created to spread awareness of Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS). APS is an autoimmune disorder in which the body recognizes certain normal components of blood and/or cell membranes as foreign substances and produces antibodies against them. It’s also Writers’ Rights Day. Andi Cumbo-Floyd explained 10 Ways Free Ways to Support Writers here.

So wear your Donald Duck hat, enjoy strawberry-rhubarb pie with your friend Earl, talk about APS

***

The Calendar

10th – 12th: Knight of Columbus Yard Sale, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1125 Pine Tree Dr.

11th: Art Walk: Juneteenth, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

11th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

11th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Joe Brown Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

12th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Greenbrier – at Clubhouse Dr. (Driving Range). Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

12th: Sankofa Musical Review, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-634-9057.

More on the Community Calendar

***

Final note

