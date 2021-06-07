What’s What in New Bern – June 7, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Railroad Bridge over the Neuse River

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Isolated showers before 11 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7 p.m. and midnight. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:21 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures

***

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

***

Around Town

We’re happy for the owners of Jersey Mike Sub’s as they celebrated the grand opening of their new shop located in the Rivertowne Square Shopping Center (same center as Walmart off of Dr MLK Jr. Blvd).

Registration is open for Craven County Recreation & Parks’ 2021 Summer Camp offerings. This year, we are excited to offer two sessions of Everyone Loves P.E. Camp, two sessions of Tennis Camp, one session of Youth Basketball Camp, and one session of Youth Indoor Volleyball Camp. Registration will remain open until the week before camp is scheduled OR until all spots have been filled. For more information, please see the ‘Programs’ tab or call (252) 636-6606. – Craven County Recreation & Parks

***

Unofficial Occasions

Today is Video Cassette Recorder (VCR) Day and National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

***

The Calendar

7th: Registration deadline for One Day Golf Tournament, 9:00 a.m. at Carolina Colours Golf Course, 3300 Waterscape Way. Call 252-772-7022.

11th: Art Walk: Juneteenth, 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

11th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

11th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Joe Brown Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

12th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Greenbrier – at Clubhouse Dr. (Driving Range). Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

12th: Sankofa Musical Review, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-634-9057.

13th: Juneteenth Prayer and Fellowship, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Chapel AME Zion Church, 1208 Broad St.

13th: Sankofa Musical Review, 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Presented by AAHCC and NBCT. Call 252-634-9057.

More on the Community Calendar

***

Found Alive

After an extensive search over the past 5 days, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for a 20-year-old man who went missing from his Lake Road home after going out for a walk in the Croatan National Forest. Officials suspended the search just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by dozens of agencies from Carteret County and across the state. More than 200 trained search and rescue professionals assisted with the search for Joshua Kenneth Clauson in the Croatan National Forest, between Lake Road and Rams Horn Road, and the Carteret-Craven County line.

The search teams utilized special technology to aid in the search and were assisted by several K9 handlers. Aerial searches were conducted by NC Wildlife airplane and the NC Highway Patrol helicopter as well as aerial drones.

“The search area proved to be challenging due to the extremely dense vegetation,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “Arial searches were severely limited due to the thick canopy making it impossible to see the ground throughout most of the area. Dense vegetation made it difficult for search teams to move throughout the area while conducting their searches as well as limiting their visibility on the ground level.”

Clauson is described as 5-foot-10-inch-tall white man, with red hair and brown eyes. According to a family member, Clauson was reported to be wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans on the day he went missing.

While the search has been suspended, this missing persons case remains active and anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911. – Carteret County Sheriff’s Office

Final note

