What’s What Around New Bern – June 21, 2021

Pic of the Day: Craven County Sheriff Deputies

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 87. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:54 a.m. and set at 8:25 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Every moment is a fresh beginning” – T.S. Eliot

***

Around Town

Somethings Missing: The crown and weathervane from Christ Church Steeple were removed early Saturday morning and it was transported to John and Susan Moffat-Thomas house were they will re-gild both with triple 24K gold. This was done in 1989 when John Moffat’s company did a total restoration of the steeple and after 32 years needs to be re-gilded. Re-gilding the “crown of life” is our gift to the Church. Stay tuned for the full story!

We enjoyed meeting Craven County Sheriff Deputies Billy and Patricia during the recent Pet Expo. They told us, “22 SRO’s (Student Resource Officers) will be starting ” They were also promoting the “Do The Right Thing”(DTRT) Program and the D.A.R.E. Program. The DTRT Program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Schools. It’s a program is “dedicated to recognizing and rewarding students who distinguish themselves through their exemplary deeds and accomplishments and who serve as a positive role model in school and their community. “Do The Right Thing” awards K-12 students who strive to make good choices.” Read more. – Via Craven County NC’s website

***

Noteworthy Mention

Are you interested in “Landscaping Using NC Native Plants”? Join the Carolina Nature Coalition and North Carolina Native Plants Society tomorrow, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation by Charley Winterbauer, co-chair of the South East Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society. Here’s the Zoom link to this online event.

***

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is Summer Solstice – Longest day of the year.

It’s also International Yoga Day, National Selfie Day, Daylight Appreciation Day, Peaches N Cream Day, and Go Skateboarding Day. Did we miss any?

***

The Calendar

21st: Men’s Golf Association presents One Day Golf Tournament, 9:00 a.m. at Carolina Colours Golf Course, 3300 Waterscape Way. Call 252-772-7022.

25th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Adam Pitts, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

26th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Harbour – at the Community Center. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

***

