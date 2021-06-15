What’s What in New Bern – June 15, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Train crossing the Trent River Railroad Bridge

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:24 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant” – Robert Louis Stevenson

Around Town

Road Closure: Pollock St between Jones & Fleet will be closed today from 8am-5pm for a sewer line replacement project. This is a popular shortcut to & from downtown – please adjust your commute accordingly. Water/sewer staff say they’ll reopen it as soon as they can. – City of New Bern

Join New Bern Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 18th for “Toy Story 4” at Lawson Creek Drive-In. Gates open at 7 p.m. Show starts at Dusk (approx. 8:30 p.m.). Admission $5 per carload. – New Bern Parks & Recreation

Noteworthy News

Today’s Board of Education Work Session is available remotely for members of the public who do not attend in person. Citizens can access the meeting by webinar or watch it live through YouTube. Call in number: 646-558-8656 | zoom access code: 979 8814 6857 Youtube link. – Craven County Schools

Creating and Sustaining Equity (local non-profit) has recently launched a survey and would like to know your opinions on local Law Enforcement in Craven County. Please consider taking the short survey to assist Creating and Sustaining Equity with the survey they have created here. – New Bern Police Department

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is World Elder Abuse Day, National Nature Photography Day, and National Smile Power Day.

If you see elder abuse, there are two ways to report it. There are two ways to report it:

1. If your loved one is living in a senior care facility, contact the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman at 252-638-3185.

2. If you suspect that a disabled adult is being exploited or abused, contact the Craven County Department of Social Services, Adult Protective Services at 252-636-4900.

The Calendar

15th: Fitness with Friends in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Fort Totten Park. Presented by Friends On Deck and K-Zone Fitness.

17th: African American Lecture Series, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Register by contacting Krystal Eldred at 252-639-3512/3592 to get access code.

18th: Pig Pickin’ benefit for ALS, 5:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70E, 252-288-6077.

18th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Premiere Rooftop Celebration, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Greene, Wilson, and Crow – 401 Middle St. Presented by the Young Urban Professionals of ENC.

More on the Community Calendar

Final note

If you live in the Greenbrier area, tell us how you feel about your neighborhood?

