What’s What in New Bern for June 2, 2021

Today is National Bubba Day, I Love My Dentist Day, Global Running Day, National Leave the Office Early Day, and a few others including National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day. So get out of work early, grab your Bubba, run to your Cow Café, Bear City Fudge Co., and/or Dairy Queen and enjoy a scoop of Rocky Road. And don’t forget to brush your teeth to make your Dentist happy. Tell us where you get your ice cream if we didn’t mention it so we can update our records.

Here’s a snapshot of the day ahead in New Bern, NC…

Bear Forecast

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: A chance of showers before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The Sun will rise at 5:54 a.m. and set at 8:18 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“It’s not what you look at that matters. It’s what you see.” – Henry David Thoreau

Around Town

Pic of the Day: Mural illustrating life in the 1930s on Pollock and Queen Streets by celebrated New Bern Artist Lee Hood located on the side of the Mexican Bakery.

Are you a Bright Sider? What’s that? The Bright Side – New Bern Now is a place to share good news and stories of what’s happening in neighborhoods around the greater New Bern area (within 20 miles of town). Most importantly, it’s a place to learn about each other to build a stronger sense of community. We also consider the group to be an informal community advisory board to help New Bern Now deliver important, uplifting, and exciting news and information to you through our website, podcast, magazine, and social media platforms. Although it’s a private Facebook group, we welcome all as long as you’re willing to follow a few basic guidelines. If you’re looking for a fun place to learn about the people, places, and happenings in our great town and are willing to share your knowledge, join us on the Bright Side here.

Did you know? “The Twin Rivers Lions Club. ‘We Serve!’ It’s our moto. We help the VIP ‘visually impaired people’ with glasses, appointments, emergency assistance , sponsoring to go to our NC Camp Dogwood – specifically designed for the VIP. The Camp is available to all for renting & sits on the beautiful Lake Norman.” – Melanie

The Calendar

5th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at The Home Place – at Rustic Court & Wildflower. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

5th: Get a Forget-Me-Not Blue Flower, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware. Presented by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 40 of Craven County.

5th: History Quest Can You Solve a Clue? 10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

5th: Walk-In Bathtub presents Improv Celebrating Hot Air Balloon Day, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

6th: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

Final note

