What’s What Around New Bern – June 23, 2021

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

The Sun will rise at 5:55 a.m. and set at 8:26 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

Around Town

Congratulations, Tiffany Askew! She was appointed as the new Executive Director of the New Bern Housing Authority during last night’s Board of Alderman Meeting. Thank you, Tharesa Lee, for your service as the Interim Director.

It’s Pollinator Week and Pollinator Garden Tours will be offered daily at 10:00 am, beginning at the Waystation through Friday, June 25th. The special tours are available with purchase of any Tryon Palace admittance ticket; One-Day, Galleries or Garden Pass. At 10:00 am on Saturday, June 26th, a free movie, “Disneynature, Wings of Life,” will be shown in Cullman Hall, at the North Carolina History Center. Following at 2:00 p.m., the movie “Biggest Little Farm” will be presented. Then Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris will be available after both movies for a Q&A session. Read more.

Noteworthy Mention

The New Bern Police Department relaxed its tattoo policy for a trial period of 6 months. So far, the staff are pleased with the decision, and they hope the public will support it too! Prior to the policy change, they’ve “operated under a no-tolerance policy for visible tattoos for 9 years now, and we believe allowing staff to show them will have benefits in recruiting and retaining a talented and highly trained group of law enforcement professionals. We know staff will like the idea come summertime when eastern North Carolina’s heat and humidity are nearly unbearable. We encourage the public to provide feedback during this trial period. We’ve put together a group of people from the community who’ve agreed to serve on a tattoo appropriateness panel to evaluate questionable tattoos and comments from the public. We hope that when you have feedback to share – negative or positive – that you’ll feel comfortable contacting Lt. D. McInnis at 252-672-4274 or via email at mcinnisd@newbernnc.gov. – New Bern Police Department

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is International Widow’s Day, National Pink Day, Public Service Day, US Coast Guard Auxiliary Birthday, National Hydration Day, National Flamingo Day, Let it Go Day, and National Pecan Sandies Day.

The Calendar

24th: North Carolina Symphony Performance, gates open at 5:30 p.m., starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tryon Palace’s South Lawn. This is a free concert.

24th: Duffyfield Community Roundtable Discussion with New Bern Police Chief Gallagher, 6:00 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St.

24th: Little Talks with Ed Hood, 6:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

25th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Adam Pitts, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

26th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Harbour – at the Community Center. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Reach out

