What’s What Around New Bern – June 22, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Trent River near River Bend

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 85. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

The Sun will rise at 5:54 a.m. and set at 8:26 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Happiness is like a butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder” – Henry David Thoreau

Around Town

Find out what’s happening at City Hall during today’s New Bern Board of Alderman meeting at 6 p.m. It will be held at West New Bern Recreation Center located at 1225 Pinetree Drive. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Join New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher for a special meeting at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. on June 24 at 6 p.m. Chief Gallagher is inviting the Duffyfield community to a roundtable discussion to talk about body worn cameras, racial justice, transparency & use of force. Chief Gallagher will host additional discussions like this throughout the city. The dates, times and locations of those meetings will be announced on NBPD’s Facebook page. There will also be Q&A after each roundtable discussion, so bring your questions & let’s all be part of the answer for New Bern. – City of New Bern Police Department

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is World Rainforest Day, National Columnist Day, and National Onion Ring Day.

The Calendar

22nd: Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop, 2:00 p.m. starts at Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3524.

24th: North Carolina Symphony Performance, gates open at 5:30 p.m., starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tryon Palace’s South Lawn. This is a free concert.

24th: Little Talks with Ed Hood, 6:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

25th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Adam Pitts, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

26th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Harbour – at the Community Center. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Betterment of our Community

Today in North Carolina History

Via NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On June 22, 1974, the North Carolina Genealogical Society was organized in Raleigh. The group grew out of the North Carolina Literary and Historical Association when, in 1973, an exploratory committee met to discuss forming a genealogical section within their organization. Instead the group decided that interest and momentum was strong enough to launch a separate group dedicated to promoting and encouraging genealogical research in North Carolina.

The society regularly produces two publications, the quarterly North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal, containing articles of genealogical value and abstracts of unpublished records and a bi-monthly newsletter, which includes information about local genealogical societies, genealogical events and workshops and a section for making family history inquiries.

A variety of educational and instructive conferences, workshops and webinars are also sponsored by the society. The organization has sponsored the publication of several key genealogical reference works over the years, including the landmark North Carolina Research: Genealogy and Local History, edited by Helen F. M. Leary.

Members are proud to serve the community by volunteering to abstract and index original documents and to provide other helpful research to assist others in their genealogical quests.

For more about North Carolina’s history, arts and culture, visit Cultural Resources online.

