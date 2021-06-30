Stacked Exhibition features 54 Eastern North Carolina Artists with a twist

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Stacked in the Main Gallery for the month of July. Stacked is an exhibition featuring the 54 local artists whose works will be on display in the Main Gallery as well as printed on a deck of custom playing cards.

Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the July ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9th at the Bank of the Arts.

Stacked highlights eastern North Carolina artists with a twist! Each artwork will be featured in the gallery and on the face of a custom printed deck of playing cards. Artists participating include Christine Provard, Lee Hood, Chris Lane and many more. Decks of cards will be for sale as well as many of the pieces featured on the deck.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron