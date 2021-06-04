Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 4, 2021

The Neuse sites of Buffaloe Rd, Milburnie, Anderson Pt, Poole Rd, Clayton Riverwalk, Neuse River Golf Club, Smithfield Town Commons, Portofino and Tar-Pamlico sites of Havens Garden, Pamlico Plantation, Mason’s Landing, Yankee Hall, Port Terminal, Town Commons, Tarboro River Rd, And Sunset Park failed recreational water guidelines for fecal bacteria this week.

All sites on the lower Neuse are clear. Happy Swimming!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers