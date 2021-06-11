Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 11, 2021

The NEUSE sites of Oak Bluff Rd, Havelock Boat Ramp, Rice Creek, Cowpen Landing, Midyette St, Pierce Creek, Buffaloe Rd, Milburnie, Anderson Pt, Clayton River Walk, and Smithfield Town Commons and TAR-PAMLICO sites of Havens Garden, Masons Landing, Yankee Hall, Port Terminal, Town Commons, and Sunset Park failed recreational water guidelines for fecal bacteria this week.

All sites on the lower Neuse are clear. Happy Swimming!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers