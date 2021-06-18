Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 11, 2021

All sites in the Upper Neuse/upper Tar-Pamlico watersheds tested at levels safe for recreation, according to state and federal standards.

Three sites in the Lower Neuse tested positive for E. coli at levels unsafe for recreation, exceeding state and federal standards: at Pollocksville, Midyette St., and Pierce Creek in Oriental.

All sites along the Tar-Pamlico tested at levels safe for recreation.

We recommend using caution while recreating in these waters over the weekend. Have fun and stay safe folks!

Via Sound Rivers