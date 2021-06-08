ReStore InStore Auction Offers Far East and Central American Treasures

The InStore Auction at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is like a geography lesson this month, featuring items from the Far East and Central America.

Among the items waiting for bids is an 18” Indian brass statue of Ganesha, the most beloved and worshipped god in the Hindu pantheon, represents the Lord of Success, the destroyer of evils and the remover of obstacles. The elephant head represents wisdom, and the fan-like ears convey that he is “all ears” to our petitions. A coffee-table sized Celestial Gallery Art Book is like entering an elegant museum of Buddhist and Hindu icons. The intricately hand carved wooden Chinese storage box compliments an Asian inspired vase featuring four different Geishas in a tranquil garden. A large original oil painting of Pears, thought to have been cultivated in China as early as 2000 B.C. would fit with contemporary, farmhouse or transitional settings.

Central America is represented with a vintage Aztec inspired carved chess set with a swivel base. A uniquely beautiful wooden cart, new and never been used, is designed to look like a smaller version of an Ox cart, has inlaid wheels, a wine storage area, and a removal tray to add a distinctive entertainment piece to any décor.

The Auction room is at the Habitat ReStore, located at 930 Pollock Street, is open during regular store hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidding for this month’s InStore Silent Auction runs from June 8 through June 26 at 12 p.m.

There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the Auction is closed at the end of the month, winning bidders are notified and have two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick up their item at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing homeowners with needed repairs. Another benefit of the ReStore is keeping tons of still usable items out of the landfill. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County