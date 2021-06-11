New Bern’s 4th of July Festivities

The City of New Bern has planned a festive 4th of July celebration and fireworks show and is inviting residents and visitors to join us at Lawson Creek Park, located at 1309 Country Club Road. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4th with live music, food, and games and ends with a fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Lawson Creek Park will be open all weekend as a picnic area and fireworks viewing location. On Sunday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., food trucks, fun and games will be set up inside the park. At 6:30 p.m., the Jan Michael Fields band takes the stage performing hits from yesteryear all the way up to today’s Top 40. Then at 9:15 p.m., the fireworks show begins.

Handicapped accessible parking will be available at Lawson Creek Park. Other parking inside the park will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Overflow parking will be available at Temple Church (1500 Kingdom Way). The City will offer shuttle service from Temple Church into Lawson Creek Park up until 8 p.m.

There are no street closures in effect for this event. However, Jack’s Island and the boat ramp at the east end of Lawson Creek Park will be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3rd through 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4th and will be used to secure the fireworks launch site. The boat launch near Thalmann Field will remain open until 6 p.m. Sunday for boaters, kayakers, and paddle boarders who wish to get on the water. Note that if you are still on the water after 6 p.m., you will be blocked from accessing the boat ramp until the fireworks show is over.

Visitors are welcome to bring coolers, blankets, lawn chairs and tailgate items to Lawson Creek Park. However, alcohol, glass, fireworks, and pets are not permitted. Service animals are permitted pursuant to city ordinance Section 6-5. Bicyclists are asked to refrain from riding their bikes inside the park.

To manage Lawson Creek Park traffic, the US Highway 70 West exit to Country Club Road, Pembroke and Trent Woods will be closed to all traffic immediately prior to the fireworks show. Traffic approaching from US Highway 70 East, Trent Woods, or Pembroke will be directed back on to 70 West. No traffic will be permitted onto First Street. When the fireworks show is over, all vehicle traffic will be directed to turn left out of the park toward the US Highway 70 entrance ramps and Country Club Road into Trent Woods and Pembroke. US Highway 17 Business will remain open as an alternate entry point back into the northern parts of town.

Union Point Park will be open as a fireworks viewing location. After the fireworks show is over, all traffic will be directed to exit south over the Alfred Cunningham Bridge or west on Broad Street. Please heed the direction of law enforcement.

The City’s rain date for the fireworks is Monday, July 5th. This will be a fireworks only event. Parking begins at 7 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park and Temple Church. Shuttle service will be available. The fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m.

As a reminder, City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5th in observance of the Independence Day holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, July 6th at 8 a.m. Trash and recycling services will run as normal.

By Colleen Roberts, City of New Bern Public Information Officer