New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 189

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Katherine Clowers, Ken Carbonell, and Jim Donelson. We talked about all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.

Watch:

Listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

00.41 – Trivia Contest Question

1:51 – Catching up with the Podsquad

2:30 – Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

3:47 – Children’s Showcase – Theatre Camp

4:01 – Renovations at New Bern Civic Theatre

4:23 – “We” Saax Bradbury Production

6:13 – Gone Fishing

8:12 – Lawson Creek Park

9:22 – Swimming in our rivers

11:50 – Interview with Katherine Clowers, Director, and Ken Carbonell, Finance Director with the Craven-Pamlico Regional Libraries

13:28 – Book/TechMobile

15:03 – Library Community Outreach Programs

19:13 – Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program

24:10 – Life Scouts involved in the Book/TechMobile Project

26:18 – Riverside Auto Group

30:08 – Interview with Jim Donelson, Founder of New Bern Roller Hockey

33:55 – Player Development and Summer Camp

44:50 – Roller Hockey is a fun, safe sport

47:21 – NC Symphony Concert

48:13 – Duffyfield Community Roundtable with New Bern Police Chief Gallagher

49:08 – Little Talks with Artist Ed Hood

49:45 – Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series with Adam Pitts

50:10 – Craven Habitat’s Stuff the Truck

51:49 – New Bern Tractor Supply’s Pet Vet Clinic

52:36 – Grilling Season Cookout Fundraiser

53:46 – Trivia Answer

54:49 – The Slinky

55:35 – Multimedia Extravaganza

56:35 – Between the Bridges

57:38 – Buff City of New Bern Soap Makery

Join us on July 3 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card