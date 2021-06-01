New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 186

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and Wendy Card, were joined by Special Guests Jeff Schulze (CCC Volt Center) and Melanie Rust (DAV Auxiliary Unit 40). We talked about all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

1:21 – Trivia Contest Question

1:51 – Between the Bridges

2:30 – In the Weeds

7:31 – Oliver & Cheek

8:33 – New Bern History Quest

11:03 – Downtown Dare

12:44 – Dedication Ceremony for the New Bern Signs of History African American Heritage Trail

14:05 – Sankofa

15:13 – Interview with Jeff Schulze at The Volt Center

16:40 – Craven Community College Solar Photovoltaic Technology Training

19:30 – Diesel Engine and Systems Training Programs

23:00 – Volt Center Partners

25:10 – New Bern Breweries

27:30 – Police Chief Gallagher

29:05 – Remembering Megan McGarvey

32:20 – Red Nose Day

35:10 – Craven PIE Luncheon

36:12 – Footloose on the Neuse:

36:45 – Memorial Day Presentation, Croatan National Forest and Litter Pickup

38:50 – DAV Auxiliary Unit 40 Forget-Me-Not Blue Flowers

44:30 – Mitchell Hardware

45:38 – Planting flower seeds

38:40 – Craven Habitat Stuff the Truck Events

50:41 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

52:00 – New Bern Music Calendar

52:15 – The Bonafides in Southport

53:32 – Walk-In Bathtub Improvathon

54:00 – New Bern Civic Theatre

54:50 – The Bright Side

55:10 – Banjoy

57:40 – New Bern Farmers Market

Join us on June 10 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card