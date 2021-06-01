New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 186

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and Wendy Card, were joined by Special Guests Jeff Schulze (CCC Volt Center) and Melanie Rust (DAV Auxiliary Unit 40). We talked about all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:21 – Trivia Contest Question
1:51 – Between the Bridges
2:30 – In the Weeds
7:31 – Oliver & Cheek
8:33 – New Bern History Quest
11:03 – Downtown Dare
12:44 – Dedication Ceremony for the New Bern Signs of History African American Heritage Trail
14:05 – Sankofa
15:13 – Interview with Jeff Schulze at The Volt Center
16:40 – Craven Community College Solar Photovoltaic Technology Training
19:30 – Diesel Engine and Systems Training Programs
23:00 – Volt Center Partners
25:10 – New Bern Breweries
27:30 – Police Chief Gallagher
29:05 – Remembering Megan McGarvey
32:20 – Red Nose Day
35:10 – Craven PIE Luncheon
36:12 – Footloose on the Neuse:
36:45 – Memorial Day Presentation, Croatan National Forest and Litter Pickup
38:50 – DAV Auxiliary Unit 40 Forget-Me-Not Blue Flowers
44:30 – Mitchell Hardware
45:38 – Planting flower seeds
38:40 – Craven Habitat Stuff the Truck Events
50:41 – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
52:00 – New Bern Music Calendar
52:15 – The Bonafides in Southport
53:32 – Walk-In Bathtub Improvathon
54:00 – New Bern Civic Theatre
54:50 – The Bright Side
55:10 – Banjoy
57:40 – New Bern Farmers Market
