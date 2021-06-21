New Bern Lions Club Honors Service of Long Time Member

Curtis Bare Recognized for 50 years as a Lion

The New Bern Lions Club meets the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbeque Chicken and Seafood Restaurant (3621 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd). At their April 15th meeting the Club honored a long-time Lion, Curtis Bare. He received the Milestone Chevron Award from Lions Clubs International for 50-years of service and dedication. His club again recognized Lion Curtis (seen holding a certificate) at the June 12th District Awards Banquet by receiving a diamond lapel pin for 50-years of service to the NC Lions Clubs and Lions Clubs International and a Certificate of Appreciation for his 50 years of service presented by Past International Director Robert Block, Sr. (far right), and his son District Governor-Elect, Robert Block, Jr., a member of the New Bern Lions Club (left of Lion Curtis).

Lion Curtis was president of both the Havelock Lions Club and the New Bern Lions Club. He served as Zone Chair, Regional Chair, and District Governor 1985-86 District 31N (while serving active duty in the military). He was NC Lions Foundation Promotion Chair, Secretary, 2nd Vice President, 1st Vice President, and President during the 1980-90’s. He attended most Lions NC State Conventions and several Lions Clubs International Conventions.

Lion Curtis, is retired from the Marine Corps. and has been a pillar of the community serving in the following capacities: City Commissioner of Havelock 1991-99, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority 1991-2012, Military Officer of America-Life Member, Craven-Pamlico County Transportation member 1991-99, Representative of the Havelock Parks and Recreation for New Bern for 8 years, Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Member of the First United Methodist Church of Havelock for 58 years, Navy League member, participated in building 15 homes via Habitat for Humanity.

Lion Secretary Barbara Sterling stated: “At a young age Lion Curtis dedicated himself to serving others. He has served his God, his country and his community. The Motto of Lions is “WE SERVE” and no one has done a better job of it than Lion Curtis Bare.”

By Jim McMillon, New Bern Lions Club, Past District Governor, District 29-O 1998-1999