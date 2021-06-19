Juneteenth Parade, Festival and Fireworks in New Bern, NC

It’s Juneteenth and we can’t wait to see all of the activities that the Juneteenth of New Bern Committee has in store for our town today! They’ve worked so hard and deserve to be commended for an incredible week of learning and networking opportunities, community events, to fun-filled activities.

If you don’t know what Juneteenth is and/or want to learn more about the activities and celebrations, watch this video:



Juneteenth kicks off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad and Roundtree with the Signs of History African American Heritage Trail Dedication.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the previous location of Stanley White Recreation Center, 901 Chapman St.

In an interview with Talina Massey, Co-coordinator of Juneteenth of New Bern, when referring to Stanley White Recreation Center, she said, “It was the community’s beloved gym that was flooded during Hurricane Florence and has now been leveled. It is a significant place to start as that was the heartbeat of that community… We have the USCT (35th Regiment, U.S. Colored Troops), our Elders who will lead the charge and be the tip of the spear as we go on this walking ‘Louisianna Mardi Gras style parade’. The USCT will carry our Colours from the front, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Ceremonial Band will be there as well… Just a plethora of individuals and talents in this town that come together to form the essence of New Bern.”

The parade will proceed up 3rd Ave., turn left on Broad St., then left onto Roundtree St. and end in the big field in Craven Terrace.

See all of the performances on the main state. There will be games, a kids’ corner, inflatables, Colorfest chalk art contest, face painting, vendors, intramural sports, entrainment, a petting zoo, jellyball, dunk tank, blood drive, free for all section, vaccinations, library mobile. RCS will be giving away food boxes, and much more!

Don’t miss the Fireworks at 9 p.m.

I would be remiss not to mention, on June 17, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed Bill S. 475, into law: the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,” which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday.

A huge shoutout to the Juneteenth of New Bern Committee, Community Partners, and the City of New Bern for bringing a week of activities, learning opportunities, and celebrations to town.

By Wendy Card