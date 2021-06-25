Embrace NC History and Nature at July 4 Events across the State

Savor history and nature at a state park, aquarium or the zoo July 4 weekend. Numerous activities are planned across the state that coincide with Independence Day.

Enjoy an old-fashioned ice cream social at Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort, a walk in a shady state park, a fife and drum parade at Tryon Palace in New Bern, or other modestly priced or free family fun at attractions of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Most historic sites will be closed. The N.C. Aquariums, N.C. Zoo and all State Parks will be open.

N.C. State Parks will be open statewide with various outdoor programs. Most programs are free, but some facility-use fees may apply.

East

Tryon Palace, New Bern, July 3. The Glorious 4th: Come celebrate Independence Day with Tryon Palace! Commemorative festivities will occur on the South Lawn from 9 a.m.-noon. The Glorious Fourth commemorative festivities are free to attend with the purchase of any admittance ticket: Day Pass, Galleries Pass, or Gardens Pass.

Fort Macon, Atlantic Beach, July 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Cannon Day: Meet at the fort to learn about some of the different cannons used in Fort Macon and how they function. Programs will conclude with a blank firing demonstration. Demonstrations will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and a different cannon will be fired for almost each session. Fort tours will occur at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Meet in the fort entrance for a guided tour that lasts approximately 45 minutes.

Roanoke Island Festival Park, July 4. Roanoke Island Festival Park is hosting a free Independence Day concert July 4 featuring Jonny Waters & Company. Kick back and enjoy listening to classic hits, as well as popular country and rock ‘n’ roll favorites on the pavilion lawn beginning at 8 p.m. Following the concert, watch the Town of Manteo’s fireworks show over the water after dark.

Piedmont

N.C. Museum of History, Raleigh. The museum will be open during regular hours with exhibits on North Carolina’s Variety Vacationland, experiences of North Carolina’s military veterans from 1898-1945, beach music and the story story of North Carolina. Free.

N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh. The museum will be open during regular hours with exhibits on dinosaurs, the state’s habitats and animals, and more. Free.

West

Mountain Gateway Museum, Old Fort, July 3. Ice Cream Social with old-fashioned games, free watermelon, ice cream and bluegrass music by Possum Creek from 2-4 p.m. Free.

By North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources