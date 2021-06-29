Easterseals UCP expands Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy to New Bern and surrounding areas

What is ABA Therapy? Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is an approach that combines a scientific understanding of behavior with teaching foundational skills. This progressive approach allows individuals to become efficient and effective learners at home, school, and in their community.

Our team will work 1:1 with your child at home to build skills that will help them thrive. Our focus is to develop the “building block skills” for communication, independence, and meaningful social interactions. Additionally, as your child’s most important teacher, we work closely with you, their caregiver. Our goal is to empower you so that you are confident in supporting your child in the years to come.

Based on your child’s unique needs, we provide focused or comprehensive therapy, overseen by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). In general, focused therapy is 10-20 hours per week and comprehensive therapy is 25-40 hours per week. All therapy includes structured and natural learning, as well as meaningful play and leisure time.

How long does ABA Therapy last? We know that there will always be something new to learn; that is why our focus is on skills that will help your child learn without intensive support. Although we start with intensive therapy, our goal is to build those core skills with both you and your child, and then move to less intensive support within 12-24 months.

Who qualifies for ABA Therapy? In order to qualify for services, the child:

is between 2-21 years old

has a current autism diagnosis

lives in Craven County, Pamlico County, or the southern part of Beaufort County.

Easterseals UCP provides meaningful and exceptional services so that children, adults, and families living with disabilities, behavioral health challenges, and autism can live, learn, work, and play in their communities. We have been serving communities throughout NC for almost 80 years!

Submitted by Kelsey Dutot, Manager BCBA