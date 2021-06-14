Craven CC’s Health Information Technology Program to offer Synchronous Online Hybrid Classes

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Health Information Technology (HIT) program will offer a synchronous online hybrid selection this fall, giving students the option to attend in a classroom or watch live lectures of the classes virtually. This approach provides students with options that are not available in a fully online or fully seated course.

“We are excited to give our Health Information Technology students this opportunity,” said Dr. Alec Newton, Dean of Health Programs. “HIT is becoming an increasingly in-demand field, and it’s important to give our students the tools they need to succeed on their own terms.”

The program will utilize technology that allows students to experience a virtual classroom through the use of video cameras that track the instructor in real time as they walk around the room and interact with students in the classroom and online. The technology will act as both a camera operator and computer connection while capturing the speaker’s voice, helping to bring the classroom home for students learning virtually.

Students in this program will obtain a skillset incorporating clinical, information technology, leadership and management skills, preparing them to work onsite or remotely in a fast-paced medical field. The hybrid classes will offer that same flexibility, with the livestreaming ability allowing students at home and in the classroom to ask questions during class while everyone benefits.

The HIT program is now accepting applications for the fall 2021 semester. The application deadline is June 30, 2021. For more information, contact HIT Program Coordinator Crystal Smith at 252-638-7316.

Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College