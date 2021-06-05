BSH schedules job fair this summer to help fill critical positions

BSH Home Appliance in New Bern is looking to fill several dozen jobs in an urgent push to employ and help fill the supply of their globally recognized home appliances.

Working closely with NC Works Career Center of Craven County, the job fair will take place on July 14 between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center located at 2836 Neuse Boulevard. 40 immediate positions need to be filled for 1st and 2nd shifts in assembly as well as for several technicians with injection molding experience.

Interested candidates should make plans to attend. BSH Home Appliance is an established company, well-respected globally. Excellent benefits and work environment.

With the new commitment from White River Marine Group to bring over 500 jobs to New Bern and a new aerospace company coming to Craven County Industrial Park bringing over 30 new positions, Craven County is quickly becoming a desired location to live, play and work. BSH has been a long-time supporter of this area, contributing several million dollars to the economy, strong community involvement and opportunities for advanced career paths.

Submitted by: Shannon LuQuire, Trade Ideas, LLC